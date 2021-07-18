S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&U plc (LON:SUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,660 ($34.75), with a volume of 2,283 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 53.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,647.10. The firm has a market cap of £323.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04.

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

