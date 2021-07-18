Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.