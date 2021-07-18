Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

TSE SU opened at C$26.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

