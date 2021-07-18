SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,360.00. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,774 shares of company stock worth $2,992,187. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

