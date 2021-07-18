Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $18.71 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

