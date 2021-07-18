Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.41 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.