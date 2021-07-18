Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06). 124,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 388,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.23.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

