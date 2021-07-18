Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

