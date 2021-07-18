Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $306,414.20 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $306,414.20 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,604,560 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

