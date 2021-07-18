Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,739. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

