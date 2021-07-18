Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $46.73 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.