Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given a $3.26 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $1,733,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

