TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 25,166,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,706,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 867,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 143,165 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

