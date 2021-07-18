TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 25,166,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,706,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 867,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 143,165 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
