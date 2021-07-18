TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

