Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TISI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Analysts forecast that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Team by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Team by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Team (TISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.