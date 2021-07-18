Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCHBF. Berenberg Bank raised Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group stock opened at $532.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.88. Tecan Group has a one year low of $392.00 and a one year high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.