Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

