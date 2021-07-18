Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce sales of $52.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $56.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.50. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 23,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $694,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,733 shares of company stock worth $15,239,735. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $17,971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

