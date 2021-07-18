Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,114.04

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,114.04 ($14.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,044 ($13.64). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.64), with a volume of 108,699 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.92%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

