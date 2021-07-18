Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in June

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

