Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.