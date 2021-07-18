Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,784. Ternium has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

