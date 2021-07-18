Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $750.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.48.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $644.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.79. Tesla has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

