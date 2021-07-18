Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $750.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.48.

TSLA stock opened at $644.22 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

