Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

