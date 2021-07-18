The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,358. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

