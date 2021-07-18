The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 387,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

