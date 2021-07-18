The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,251. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.