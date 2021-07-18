The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,788 shares of company stock worth $11,769,487. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.