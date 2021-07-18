The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $7,467,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Boeing by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.0% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $217.74. 12,413,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

