The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

CG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.