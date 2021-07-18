The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.95.

NYSE:GPS opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73. The Gap has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,513. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

