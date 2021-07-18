The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Charles J. Swindells Sells 2,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

