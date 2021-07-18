The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 46.0% in June

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,783. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

