The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. 3,623,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

