The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 51.5% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE IFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
