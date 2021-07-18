The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 51.5% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE IFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

