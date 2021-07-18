The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 1,200 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

