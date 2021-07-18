The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 5,900 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Lovesac alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.