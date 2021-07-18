The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 11,378 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.