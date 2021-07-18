The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 11,378 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.
- On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.
NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
