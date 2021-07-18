The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $170,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $7,603,750.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

