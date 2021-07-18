The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,996,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.