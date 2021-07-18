The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $105.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 20.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

