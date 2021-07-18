TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $22.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 2,643,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,248. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $393.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

