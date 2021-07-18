Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

