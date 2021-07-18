Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

