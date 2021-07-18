TheStreet Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20. Chuy’s has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

