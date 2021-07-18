Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 594,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,127. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

