ThreeFold (TFT) One Day Volume Tops $3,281.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.50 million and $3,281.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.80 or 1.00276424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, "The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. "

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

