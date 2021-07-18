Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,873 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $14,921,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

COR opened at $138.21 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

