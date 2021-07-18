Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FMC were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

